Bruno Guimares reveals Newcastle United view after 'hardest decision'
Bruno Guimaraes is convinced he made the right decision when he agreed to join Newcastle United.
Guimaraes has made three starts – and scored one goal – for the club since his move from Olympique Lyonnais in January.
A number of other clubs had been looking at the midfielder, who could have waited until the summer before moving. However, the 24-year-old Brazil international says he “believes in the project” at Newcastle.
Speaking to ESPN Brazil ahead of Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat to Everton, Guimaraes said: “I analysed everything.
“It was one of the hardest decisions of my career so far. I was doing well at Lyon, always playing. However, from the moment Lyon accepted the proposal, I talked to Newcastle United, I saw the players they signed.
“I saw the sequence of games, of course. Obviously, I knew how difficult it would be. As I said when I arrived here, one of the most difficult moments for Newcastle was these three months ahead, to stay in the Premier League.
“As of next season, the project is huge. I really believed in the project, I spoke to the director, coach, practically everyone, and everyone really wanted me here. I believe I made the right choice.”
Guimaraes added: “I’m very happy with everything that has been happening in my life.
“I knew that when I had the opportunity, things would happen naturally, as they have. I’m very happy to be playing in the Premier League - it’s always been my goal to be here, my dream.”