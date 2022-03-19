Guimaraes has made three starts – and scored one goal – for the club since his move from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

A number of other clubs had been looking at the midfielder, who could have waited until the summer before moving. However, the 24-year-old Brazil international says he “believes in the project” at Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was one of the hardest decisions of my career so far. I was doing well at Lyon, always playing. However, from the moment Lyon accepted the proposal, I talked to Newcastle United, I saw the players they signed.

“I saw the sequence of games, of course. Obviously, I knew how difficult it would be. As I said when I arrived here, one of the most difficult moments for Newcastle was these three months ahead, to stay in the Premier League.

“As of next season, the project is huge. I really believed in the project, I spoke to the director, coach, practically everyone, and everyone really wanted me here. I believe I made the right choice.”

Guimaraes added: “I’m very happy with everything that has been happening in my life.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

“I knew that when I had the opportunity, things would happen naturally, as they have. I’m very happy to be playing in the Premier League - it’s always been my goal to be here, my dream.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.