Eddie Howe’s side gave just about everything they had in the first half, but they ran out of ideas after the break on a niggly and narky night at Goodison Park which was interrupted by a bizarre protest.

It was a big game for Newcastle, but, arguably, far bigger for Everton given their predicament, and the home side won 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Alex Iwobi deep in 14 minutes of added time.

Newcastle now have a 16-day break before their next Premier League – the squad is heading to Dubai for a training camp – and, unquestionably, they need to rest and recharge after a gruelling few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Iwobi scores Everton's winner.

The fixture followed a loss to Chelsea by the same scoreline. and the club remains 14th in the division.

Howe had made four changes, Joelinton and Joe Willock returned to the starting XI after recovering from injury and illness respectively, while Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth were also recalled by Howe, praised by Lampard for his brand of “good, fluent” football before the game.

When the two teams had met at St James’s Park early last month, Everton been above Newcastle in the table. Yet the fortunes of the two clubs since that day couldn’t have been any more different.

Everton’s fans were up for the game. Goodison Park was a cauldron at kick-off time.

Dan Burn reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United.

United soaked up a few early attacks from Lampard’s team before their first real chance, a Chris Wood header from a Ryan Fraser cross.

There were boos from home fans when Newcastle supporters chanted the name of Rafa Benitez, their club’s former manager. Benitez was sacked by Everton in January with the club 15th in the Premier League.

Wood put another header over the bar from a 27th-minute corner, while stand-in captain Fabian Schar almost caught out Asmir Begovic with an audacious effort from his own half.

United dominated possession before the break. Bruno Guimaraes, sitting in front of the back four, kept the ball moving. When Newcastle lost it, they fought to get it back.

A protester tied to the goalpost.

Everton fans became increasingly agitated. They celebrated tackles and corners, as there was little else for them to celebrate.

The half ended goalless, and things took a strange turn after the break when a protester from the Just Stop Oil campaign group tied himself to the home goal.

He was eventually freed and led away by police. Play resumed, though Howe’s side weren’t the same after the stoppage.

United lacked their first-half fluency, and Howe sent on Allan Saint-Maximin in place of Miguel Almiron for the final 20 minutes. Lampard put on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle had Martin Dubravka to thank for a save which denied Anthony Gordon in a frantic few minutes which also saw Allan sent off for a late challenge on Saint-Maximin. The decision, taken after a VAR pitchside check, enraged Everton fans.

United couldn’t take advantage of the dismissal, and home fans were celebrating in the 99th minute when Iwobi netted after a quick break forward.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo, 90), Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Saint-Maximin, 70), Fraser (Murphy, 85), Wood. Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Gayle, Longstaff.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.