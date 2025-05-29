Mbeumo and Guehi sign plus £40m swoop - Newcastle United’s dream 2025/26 starting XI

Marc Guehi and Bryan Mbeumo have been linked with moves to Newcastle United this summer | Getty Images

Newcastle United have just a few days to prepare for the opening of the summer transfer window - but what would their dream XI when the window closes in September look like?

Securing Champions League football at the weekend means that Newcastle United can really attack this summer window and make up for a quiet 18-months on the transfer front. Unlike this time last year, the club are free from the shackles of PSR and can start the window on the front foot.

Eddie Howe has reiterated his desire to see them begin the summer window, which opens on Sunday, in confident fashion: “Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally,” Howe said on Sunday.

“Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long. That’s always been my thought and my message on recruitment really because you can have a period when you think you have time - but then you look around quickly and you see that time has elapsed and you missed opportunities you won’t get again. That’s what we will be trying but the reality of that is it’s not always in your hands - but we will do our best to do things early.”

The announcement that Paul Mitchell will leave the club at the end of June came as a surprise on Tuesday afternoon, but the Magpies will be hopeful of being able to still complete their transfer business this summer and end the window with a stronger squad than they entered it. But what could that squad look like?

Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s ‘dream XI’ and what Howe’s starting side could look like when the 2025 summer transfer window comes to a close. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United’s ‘dream’ 2025/26 starting XI

GK - James Trafford

Trafford has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park and reports over the last few months have indicated that the Burnley man could end the summer window in the north east. He starred for the Clarets last campaign and whilst a reported £40m is around double what they were willing to pay for him last summer, he could still prove to be real value for money if he signs this summer.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento enjoyed a very good season and will be keen to continue that momentum next year. He is someone that the club would love to have in their first-team ranks for a number of seasons to come.

CB - Marc Guehi

Missing out on Guehi's signature last summer could actually benefit Newcastle United this time around. They will likely pay significantly less to sign him this year than they would have twelve months ago due to his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in 2026.

Guehi helped Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory and whilst he is a fan favourite, the lack of movement on a new deal hints that he could be leaving the club in the near future. The Magpies will face stiff competition for his signature, but will be confident that they can finally get a deal over the line if the Three Lions man is regarded as a top priority for them this summer.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons, Botman will hope to use this summer to rest and get himself back to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. It can be easy to forget just what a good player the Dutchman is when he is fully fit.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season awards. He was brilliant at left-back before his injury and emerged as one of the league’s very best in that position. He will have a big season next year if he can get back fit and enjoy a good pre-season.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Last summer began with huge speculation surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club. One year on, he has led the Magpies to a Carabao Cup win and back into the Champions League. The Brazilian is someone they must build a team around going forward.

CM - Sandro Tonali

There is very little that hasn’t already been said about the huge impact Tonali had on the team this season. With a full campaign of Premier League football under his belt, there is even a chance the Italian kicks on and takes his game to a new level next season - a frightening thought for opposition players if he is able to do that.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton’s absence in recent weeks has really shown just what a miss he is when he is out the team and how hard he will be to replace in that midfield. A refreshed Joelinton next season could be a huge weapon for them to exploit in all competitions.

RW - Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has been listed as a ‘top priority’ for Newcastle United this summer according to the Telegraph, and it’s not hard to see why that is the case. The Brentford man is perfect for Howe’s system and is coming off a season where he has scored 20 Premier League goals.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with Isak in the team, not without. Talk of a potential departure has died in recent times and Newcastle can hopefully look towards the future with him in their forward line than not.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon may not have enjoyed his best season last term, but he still popped up with some big goals and formed a key part of Howe’s front three. If he can rediscover the form he showed during the 2023/24 campaign, then he will again be realised as one of the Premier League’s very best wingers.