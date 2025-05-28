Official statement confirms Alexander Isak injury as Newcastle United ponder surgery

Alexander Isak has withdrawn from international duty with Sweden | Getty Images

Alexander Isak will not feature for Sweden during the upcoming international break after being forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

Isak missed Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month, but was judged fit enough to return to the starting XI at the weekend for their clash against Everton. Although they did end up qualifying for the Champions League, Isak and his teammates endured a disappointing afternoon at St James’ Park.

As some of his teammates now jet off to represent their nations around the world, Isak will instead have a few more weeks off to rest and recuperate ahead of the new season.

Sweden release Alexander Isak injury update

A statement released by Sweden on Isak’s injury read: ‘Alexander Isak withdraws from the upcoming national team training camp. National team captain Jon Dahl Tomasson calls up Jordan Larsson, FC Copenhagen, and Gustaf Nilsson, Club Brugge, to the squad.

‘In early June, the men's national team will hold its last training camp of the spring. During the training camp, two friendly matches await. On National Day, there will be a match against Hungary away and on June 10, Algeria will come to Strawberry Arena.

‘After the weekend, however, it is clear that Newcastle striker Alexander Isak will be forced to withdraw due to a minor injury.

‘The offensive duo FCK's Jordan Larsson and Club Brugge's Gustaf Nilsson have now been selected for the collection.’

What’s next for Isak?

Whilst the former Real Sociedad man will now have some much needed rest and watch on as his international teammates take on Hungary and Algeria, Isak will be assessing his options to fully recover from this injury. A minor groin problem has impacted the striker for a number of weeks now, with the club having to carefully nurse their star man through the last few weeks of the season as they sought a top five Premier League finish.

Having trained individually in the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Toffees, it’s clear that the club have a decision to make on how best to manage Isak’s injury issues. Surgery, though, is not something that Eddie Howe believes will be the fix.

“I think he's had a couple of groin issues off either side,” United’s head coach said. “I think this is one that he had earlier in the season.

“I don't think this is a surgery issue. I don't think it's something that needs mending. It certainly probably needs looking at as to why he's getting these sort of groin complaints. But yeah, it's definitely not a surgery issue.

“It's probably more of a what's he doing to strengthen that area issue, which we'll of course look at and focus on.”

Isak ended the 2024/25 season having scored 27 goals in 42 games in all competitions for Newcastle United - 18 goals more than any of his other teammates. He was also able to continue that form onto the international stage, netting five in his last six appearances for Sweden.