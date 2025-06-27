Man Utd medical imminent after Newcastle United pull plug on £60m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete a deal that will see Bryan Mbeumo join the club from Brentford.

Manchester United have been pursuing Mbeumo since the start of the month after the 25-year-old winger signalled his intention to join amid transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season and was shortlisted as a top transfer target for Newcastle to pursue this summer. But the Cameroon winger’s wage demands and Brentford’s lofty asking price ultimately cooled their interest as Man United swooped in.

Although Manchester United saw an initial £45million plus £10million in add-ons bid rejected by Brentford earlier this month, talks have continued and a deal is understood to be close following a new bid.

Bryan Mbuemo set for Manchester United medical

According to talkSPORT, Mbeumo is expected to have his medical at Manchester United next week.

The Red Devils are reportedly close to finalising a deal with Brentford after submitting a new bid in excess of £60million.

Mbeumo is expected to earn around £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford, which is part of the reason why Newcastle turned their attention elsewhere.

Newcastle United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternatives after pulling plug on pursuit

Since turning their attention away from Mbeumo, Newcastle have made an enquiry and submitted a transfer bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Although the initial £45million bid was promptly rejected by Forest, Newcastle have not given up hope of a potential deal.

Elanga would be open to making the move to St James’ Park this summer but Forest are not willing sellers and want to keep hold of the player. As such, Newcastle will have to submit a significantly improved offer or look elsewhere.

Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko have all been named as potential alternatives to Elanga, with a right-wing addition a priority area for Newcastle this summer.

It would be in Manchester United’s best interests for Newcastle to agree a deal with Nottingham Forest for Elanga as they have a significant sell-on clause for the Sweden international. Manchester United sold Elanga to Forest in 2023 for around £15million plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage.

Forest reportedly value Elanga at around £60million after he contributed six goals and 12 assists for the club last season. But it’s that sort of money that saw Newcastle walk away from a deal for Mbeumo in the first place, though wages would likely be less of an issue.