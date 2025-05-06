Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has once again spoken about his fondness of Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old winger is enjoying an impressive season with Brentford having scored 18 goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

Mbeumo’s form has attracted further interest from the likes of Newcastle United while Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked. Liverpool’s new deal with Mohamed Salah is likely to cool their interest in the Cameroon international, who has been valued at around £60million.

Mbeumo’s contract at Brentford expires next summer, though the club do have a one-year extension option that can be triggered.

Brentford chief ‘relaxed’ about Bryan Mbeumo transfer links

Although Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has admitted The Bees are a ‘selling club’, director of football Phil Giles admitted he was ‘relaxed’ about the situation.

“I have a lot of insight but that doesn’t mean I will talk about it,” he told BBC Sport about potential transfer exits.

“No, in general, if I was looking at a striker or a wide player as another club then they have to be on a shortlist, you would imagine.

“But the number of clubs that can sign them is a small number worldwide so time will tell if a club has that need or requirement. At the moment, we are pretty relaxed.”

Bryan Mbeumo really likes playing at Newcastle

Mbeumo has scored two and assisted two in three matches against Newcastle this season, showing exactly why the club are interested in him.

And when asked what was his favourite stadium to play in, as well as the toughest, Mbeumo told ProDirectSoccer: “I really like Everton and Newcastle as well. Probably one of these [stadiums are the toughest].”

Unlike St James’ Park, Mbeumo has never scored at Goodison Park and won’t return next season with Everton set to move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Mbeumo scored a penalty in Brentford’s 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park last month.

After the game, he descbired St James’ Park as ‘always tough’ against a ‘very good’ Newcastle side.

“It is a hard one tonight and we deserved more,” he said after the match. “It was good performance but at the end it was not enough.

“I think we knew it was going to be a tough game against a very good side and at the end it was a bit frustrating. It is hard to take.

"We knew it is important to get the points away. It is always tough to come here. It is really tight and we are going to give it our best game by game and see where it takes us."

Newcastle United target Bryan Mbeumo signing

Mbeumo has long been linked with a move to Tyneside, with the Telegraph reporting ahead of the January transfer window that Newcastle United were ‘lining up’ a move for the winger. Whilst a transfer didn’t materialise in the winter, The Magpies will be able to spend money this summer with Mbeumo still a player of interest.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen on the right wing after selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January. Although Almiron is yet to be replaced, Jacob Murphy’s form in the position has helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup and mount a Champions League qualification charge.

Securing a top five finish will be crucial in dictating Newcastle’s summer transfer spending.