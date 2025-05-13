Newcastle United receive ‘unbelievable’ injury boost as key man unexpectedly returns

Newcastle United were boosted by the return of one of their biggest players on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Newcastle United players trickled into a very sunny St James’ Park on Sunday morning, the familiar faces of Eddie Howe’s first-team were being ticked off by journalists eagerly eyeing up the comings and goings. Then came club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Lascelles hadn’t featured for the Magpies since March last year, when an ACL injury forced him off the pitch early into Newcastle’s chaotic 4-3 win over West Ham. On Sunday 11 May, 407 days later, he made his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lascelles’ fitness had been addressed numerous times by Howe in the last few weeks, with the head coach stating earlier this month: “With Jamaal, he is making good progress. Really pleased with how he has looked since coming back to training.

“It has been a slow, steady return, he's certainly not been rushed. Possibly he could be involved before the end of the season but maybe it will depend on injuries with some of the other players within the squad.

“I think maybe for Jamaal it would be better if it was next season but I think if he feels good and has done enough training then [him playing this month] is certainly something we'll look at.”

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to injury boost

Whilst Lascelles returned to the matchday squad this weekend, he didn’t get on the pitch as Emil Krafth was drafted in as defensive reinforcement after a mid-match system change that saw them shift to a back-four formation. However, Lascelles did receive a huge cheer when he emerged from the tunnel for the pre-match warm-up and was clapped all the way down the touchline as he came out to stretch his legs during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He may not have been able to impact proceedings on the pitch over the last 14 months, but he remains a huge part of the club’s furniture and remains club captain. Kieran Trippier, who has so often stepped up in a leadership role during his time at the club, described lifting the Carabao Cup trophy with Lascelles at Wembley as an ‘honour’ last month, whilst Howe has also been very complimentary of the 31-year-old.

Bruno Guimaraes, who has worn the captain’s armband this season in Lascelles’ absence, has also revealed his delight in having the defender back amongst a matchday squad. Speaking to the Gazette, Guimaraes was asked his feelings about Lascelles’ return to the first-team fold: “Yeah, the true captain. I have learned a lot with him,” the Brazilian replied.

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”

Lascelles quietly had his contract extended by the club, meaning he is no longer out of contract this summer. With just Arsenal and Everton left to play this season, time will tell whether Lascelles can make his return to action before the campaign concludes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will have all eyes on Champions League qualification. Their win against Chelsea means just one more victory this season will ensure a top five finish.