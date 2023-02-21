BT Sport, which broadcasts Premier League and Champions League games in the UK, will rebrand as TNT Sports before the beginning of next season. The move means that football offerings from the beginning of the 2023/24 season will now be available on TNT Sports, however, changes to existing BT Sport subscriptions aren’t expected to be impacted, despite the rebrand.

As picked up by iNews, managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe Andrew Georgiou said: “The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros. Discovery brings to its partnership with BT.”

BT SPort have announced they are rebranding as TNT Sports from next season (Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As mentioned, these changes will impact Premier League teams from the beginning of next season and if the current trends are to continue, then Newcastle fans could be among the fan bases most affected. That’s because, in the latest set of TV fixtures released on Tuesday, five Magpies games have been rescheduled for TV broadcast.

Manchester United’s trip to St James’s Park will now take place on Sunday, April 2. Kick-off will be at 4:30pm and the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Just three days later, Newcastle will make the trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham with that game, scheduled for a 8pm kick-off, also set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The initial clash between the sides was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Newcastle’s trip to Villa Park on Saturday, April 15 will be shown on BT Sport with the earlier kick-off time of 12:30pm. BT Sport will also show Newcastle’s clash with Everton 12 days after that, with the game against Sean Dyche’s side set for a 7:45pm kick-off.

Rounding off a busy month for the Magpies is a game against Southampton on Sunday, April 30. Although the match has been moved from the traditional Saturday 3pm slot, this won’t be broadcast on TV.