Newcastle United go in search of their first major trophy since 1969 when they face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday. The Magpies haven’t featured in a cup final since being defeated by Saturday’s opponents in the 1999 FA Cup final.

The challenge at hand is clear, however, their task has not been made any easier following Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool, one that will keep the 30-year-old out of Sunday’s game. Being unable to select Pope on Sunday will be a huge blow for Eddie Howe and it’s something that Neville believes should hand Erik ten Hag’s side a boost in ending their six-year trophy drought. Speaking on his podcast, Neville said:"I think the toughest position on a football pitch is a goalkeeper.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Referee Anthony Taylor talks with goalkeeper Nick Pope of Newcastle United after sending him off for handling the ball outside the box during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on February 18, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“As much as I'm quite critical of them at times, I respect that position enormously. It's a tough position. The other is to play up front on your own.

"Newcastle not having Pope for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday is a blow to them. But it's a cup final. Newcastle will be desperate to win, just as Man United will be. But it has to be an advantage to [Manchester] United for Newcastle to lose such an important player.”

However, Neville also revealed that the scheduling of Manchester United’s Europa League knockout game with Barcelona, one that comes just three days ahead of the Wembley showdown, could level out the playing field.

Neville said: "Man United play on Thursday night, though, against Barcelona in what is an important, monumental second leg after a brilliant game in the Camp Nou, so that might equalise it a little bit as well, that Man United have other thoughts this week.

"But it's going to be a really interesting game. I'm going to be there and I can't wait for it because it's a really intriguing story that both these clubs are desperate for a trophy."