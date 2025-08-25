Bukayo Saka’s injury will see him miss England duty and Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool - and potentially their game at St James’ Park against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka for around three to four weeks after the winger suffered an injury against Leeds United on Saturday. Saka left the field of play after feeling his hamstring in what could be a huge blow for Mikel Arteta.

Although initial fears that Saka had suffered a major injury, like the one that kept him out of action for three months at the beginning of this year, have been played down, the Gunners will now have to again adapt to life without their key man. Saka is expected to miss Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday and England’s games against Serbia and Andorra during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With games against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle United to come in September, Arteta will be desperate to have Saka back in selection sooner rather than later. The Gunners have won both of their first two matches of the new season, with 1-0 win at Old Trafford last week being followed up by a 5-0 triumph over newly-promoted Leeds United this weekend.

Bukayo Saka injury news

Arsenal also lost captain Martin Odegaard to a shoulder injury on Saturday, but he isn’t expected to miss too much action. Speaking about the pair, Arteta said: “Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed. And Bukayo, while he was carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring.”

“Let's see, I think it's the other one, it's not the same one as the previous injury. We've been two weeks and we've already lost Kai [Havertz], Martin and Bukayo, so it tells you how well-equipped you have to be in this league to manage and to maintain the level that we want.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The BBC have since reported that Saka will miss up to four weeks of action - an initial timescale that would see his return to action coming at St James’ Park at the end of next month. Arsenal will make the trip to Tyneside to face Newcastle United on Sunday 28 September (4:30pm kick-off) having lost on all three of their previous visits to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by the Magpies in their Premier League meeting at St James’ Park last season and then suffered a 2-0 defeat there in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting in February. Saka, meanwhile, missed that match and the first-leg at the Emirates Stadium through injury.

Both the Gunners and Magpies will be in Champions League action in the days following their meeting next month. The draw for the league stage of that competition will take place on Thursday night after the final round of qualifiers have been completed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will be the first time that Newcastle United have competed in the newly-formatted Champions League which has done away with the traditional group stage and knockout format and instead adopted a ‘Swiss-style’ model. The Magpies, who have been placed into Pot Four for the draw, will play eight league stage games with four at home and four away.