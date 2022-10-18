Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Bundesliga duo ‘interested’ in King

Rangers defender Leon King alongside Liverpool's Mo Salah during their Champions League group stage clash (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have joined the hunt to sign Rangers defender Leon King. King, 18, has made twelve appearances in all competitions for Giovani Van Bronckhorst’s side this season - and has featured in all of Rangers’ Champions League group stage games to date.

Reports that the Bundesliga duo have ‘shown interest’ will be a blow to Newcastle United, Leeds United and Manchester United who had also been linked with a move for the teenager. King’s contract at Ibrox expires in summer 2024 as clubs across the continent circle for his signature.

Red Devils charged

The FA have charged Manchester United for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 during their game with Newcastle United on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the FA read: ‘It’s alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of this match, the club has until Thursday [20/10/22] to respond.’

The incident in question came after Cristiano Ronaldo put Newcastle United’s indirect free-kick into the back of the net, despite referee Craig Pawson not signalling the ball was in-play at the time. Ronaldo was also booked for his protestations over the matter.

Inter star ‘on radar’

Newcastle United reportedly ‘eye’ a move for Inter Milan star Joaquin Correa as the Argentine grows ‘dissatisfied’ with his game time at the San Siro. Although Correa has featured in all but one of Inter’s Serie A games so far this season, he has started just twice and failed to complete a full game on both of those occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad