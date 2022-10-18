Everton receive major injury boost as key defender set for return against Newcastle United

The Toffees have lost back-to-back games on Tyneside and know that a defeat on Wednesday night could see them slip into the relegation zone. However, Frank Lampard’s side have been boosted by the return of Mason Holgate who is fit to face the Magpies.

Holgate, 25, has been sidelined with a knee injury since August but Lampard has revealed he is in the squad for the trip to Newcastle - although centre-back partner Yerry Mina has been ruled-out after suffering a setback in his rehab from injury:

Lampard said: “Yerry had a small issue in his rehab last week so he won’t be, but Mason is in the squad. Progressing with that, Ben Godfrey is also on the training pitch and although it’s early stages with that, that’s good to see.”

One man Newcastle will be hoping to keep quiet on Wednesday night is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. No team has conceded more goals to the 25-year-old than the Magpies - but a knee-injury this season means the England international has featured for just 38 minutes in total.

Whilst Calvert-Lewin has played a part in their last two outings, Lampard is keen to see his talisman introduced back into the first-team picture carefully.

Lampard said: “We’ve got to be careful with Dominic coming back, both in training and gradually bringing him in [to games]. It’s a fine balance that one but he’s certainly getting to the stage where we have two games in three days, so hopefully we can get more minutes out of him.”

