Burnley caretaker manager gives pitch invasion warning ahead of Newcastle United clash

The Clarets need to equal or better Leeds United’s result at Brentford in order to secure safety against Newcastle at Turf Moor.

Everton secured survival on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, prompting a pitch invasion at Goodison Park. Palace boss Patrick Viera was involved in an altercation with an Everton fan on the pitch.

On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after beating Sheffield United in the Championship play-off semi-final at The City Ground which saw Blades’ skipper Billy Sharp head-butted by a Forest fan.

Michael Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley reacts as they walk off the pitch at full-time after the Premier League match between Burnley and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on May 07, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And pitch invasions were the subject of much discussion during Jackson's pre-match press conference with Burnley looking to secure survival on the final day.

"We've just got to make sure players and managers are safe and the people in the crowd as well," Jackson said.

“It's very hard to stop at emotional times, but from what's happened in the last week, everyone can see that we need to make sure people are safe, we're here for a game of football, and managers and players should be safe.

"I don't think you can stop them, but hopefully this week has highlighted that can't happen, clubs take procedures to try and stop it, but it's very difficult.

"I understand why the fans come on the pitch, but I'd say just enjoy it, remember it’s a football match and kids and families are watching, and think of it like that, take a step back, celebrate but have a think about it.”

He added: "We know Sunday will be emotional, we've got to try and take that out of it, use some of it as a bit of fire inside you, that I'm sure will be there, and go and attack the moment again.

"I think that's where they're at their best [playing on the edge], I watched last night back and some of the work and detail shows they are focusing on what they are doing, take all the noise out of it.

"We still would have had to get some sort of result on Sunday, so it's not really changed that – we're in a little bit better of a position - so we're just looking forward to it now.”

Newcastle’s visit to Turf Moor had previously been billed as a potential relegation decider when both sides sat in the relegation zone around the turn of the year.

But a dramatic turnaround in form under Howe has seen The Magpies fly up the table, secure safety and be in with a chance of a top half finish with a win on Sunday.

"Newcastle have done great,” Jackson continued. “I watched their game against Arsenal and they were brilliant, with that crowd behind them, the way they went about their work, they have a clear way of how they want to play, and Eddie's done a really good job there.

