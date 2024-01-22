Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has emerged as a transfer target for two top European clubs this month.

After Newcastle rejected a loan approach from La Liga side Atletico Madrid for the 31-year-old striker, AC Milan are now being linked. According to Mail Sport, Milan are now interested in signing Wilson permanently.

The nine-time England international has 18 months left on his contract at Newcastle after signing an extension earlier this season. He has seen his starts limited over the past season due to injury and the form of Alexander Isak.

Wilson has started just 10 out of a possible 31 matches for The Magpies this season but has still managed to find the net eight times. He visited AC Milan with Newcastle earlier in the season as he came off the bench in the 0-0 Champions League group stage draw at the San Siro.

Since joining Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020, Wilson has scored 45 goals in 89 Premier League appearances. Only Peter Beardsley (47) and Alan Shearer (148) have more Premier League goals for the club.

Newcastle are keen to keep hold of key players such as Wilson and Kieran Trippier this month amid transfer interest from abroad. Over the weekend, Newcastle rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Trippier.

But with the club looking to raise transfer funds while adhering to Financial Fair Play regulations, any sizeable offers for their ageing stars in particular would have to be seriously considered.