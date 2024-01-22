Liverpool told to sign Bruno Guimaraes as fresh Newcastle United transfer claims made

Newcastle United transfers: Liverpool have been urged to sign Bruno Guimaraes amid reports linking him with a move away from St James' Park.

Liverpool have been told to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes by one of the club's former players.

Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer with the Merseyside club understood to have enquired about the Brazilian. But Newcastle have remained firm in wanting to keep the 26-year-old on Tyneside.

Earlier this season, Guimaraes agreed a new deal at Newcastle to extend his stay until 2028. That contract is understood to include a £100million release clause that can be triggered from the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40million two years ago.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales fuelled speculation by admitting every player had a price and that the club may need to sell high-value players to spend significantly in the transfer market while adhering to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

And former Liverpool forward John Aldridge wants Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Guimaraes.

"He plays in a position where we need to improve, in my opinion," he told the Liverpool Echo. "Even with Endo in the team, who has really done well. But when you’re looking at perfection, you’ve got to have two players for every position.

"It’s a position we’ve struggled with for some time. Endo’s started to come good in it, he’s got used to the Premier League. But when very good players become available, all the top teams are looking at them and you’ve got to be in the mix. Whether Liverpool are in the mix, we’ll have to wait and see.

"But he’s a really good player for Newcastle. It’s quite refreshing to see, Newcastle have got all this money but we can actually see FFP hopefully, hopefully, starting to come into effect."

Concerns of a potential departure for Guimaraes have been somewhat alleviated by fresh reports from Brazil stressing the player's desire to stay at St James' Park.

