The Newcastle frontman was in fine form heading into the World Cup with six goals in 10 Premier League starts seeing him rewarded with a call-up to the England squad for the first time since 2019. But knocks and illness have hampered Wilson’s impact at United since returning from Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson passes the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Heading into Sunday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park, Wilson has scored just once in his last 14 matches for The Magpies.

There were calls to drop Wilson for record signing Alexander Isak ahead of the trip to Manchester City last weekend but head coach Eddie Howe persevered with the England striker. Newcastle lost the game 2-0 with Wilson squandering a good opportunity in the first half.

As Howe contemplates who to start up front against Wolves, Wilson admitted he needs to ‘fix up’ after a difficult run in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven't been scoring our chances,” he said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “I'm partly to blame because I'm a striker and I take full responsibility, I would never shy away from owning up and taking accountability that I need to fix up in front of goal.

"It is what it is and you're never going to go through a whole season of keep missing your chances because when you're a goalscorer, you score goals no matter what so you've just got to keep believing and not let any self-doubt creep in.

"Let everybody from the outside do their talking because I hear a lot of noise and people try to show you different things that are negative and you've got to use that as motivation and do your talking on the pitch.”

Wilson then recalled his missed opportunity against City and admitted he should put that chance away ‘nine times out of 10’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had an opportunity, as a striker you make a decision in that moment," he added. “Tripps [Kieran Trippier] is heading it back across the goal and you anticipate it's going to be over [Kyle] Walker's head and back on my head so then obviously you have to change your footing and come back over the bouncing ball to judge it.

"I probably should have went with my laces to try and keep it down but I went with the side-foot trying to keep it down. Then everyone form the stands is the perfect footballer saying I should have done this or that but when you're in that moment you're not playing in the Premier League having the career you've had for no reason, you do that and put the ball away nine times out of 10.

"It just so happens that the one time out of 10 keeps happening [for me] which is obviously frustrating but you're always going to go through sticky spells as a player and as a team and my dip in form has coincided with the team's as well.”