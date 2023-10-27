Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilson has started just three matches in all competitions for Newcastle this season but has still managed to score five goals. But a groin injury to Alexander Isak is expected to keep the Swedish striker out for the next couple of weeks, handing Wilson an opportunity to get a run of starts in the side.

But with five games in the space of two weeks against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and AFC Bournemouth, it will be a big ask for the 31-year-old to get through the hectic schedule unscathed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been one year since Wilson had a run of five consecutive matches for Newcastle. But unlike this time last season, Newcastle find themselves playing midweek matches on a regular basis.

But Howe believes Wilson is able to start each of the next five matches over the next fortnight.

“We have to treat it very individually,” Howe said. “Yes he's capable, there's no doubt about that but with every game we have to analyse his data, we have to speak to him, we have to have regular communication and speak to him and we have to make sure we make the right decisions for Callum and for the team.

“That goes the same for any player, you have conversations with our sports science team, with our players, our coaching staff on a regular basis to make sure when the players take to the pitch, they're in the best physical condition to perform the way we play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Wilson be unavailable for any of the next five matches, Newcastle would have to turn to an ‘emergency’ striker within their squad - most likely Anthony Gordon or Joelinton.

“We had a few [emergency strikers],” added The Magpies’ boss. “Anthony, I've said many times, I think can play and has played as a No. 9, he played there before for Everton and did well and scored goals.

“Jacob [Murphy] has played as a No. 9 and now he's missing, Harvey [Barnes] has played as a No. 9 and of course Joelinton was signed as a No. 9.

“We have players who can play that position but, of course, we want our two focal points and our main men fit if we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Newcastle’s £63million record signing Isak preferred in the starting line-up for the majority of the season so far, Wilson admitted the situation has left him ‘angry’

“The manager will be the first one to probably tell you that I’m happy around the place but he does know that I’m angry with the situation - as anybody would be, because everyone wants to start - and he also knows that’s what gets the best out of me,” the Newcastle No. 9 said in the matchday programme.