The Italian Football Federation released a statement on Thursday confirming that the 23-year-old faces a 10-month ban but it will not begin until Newcastle receive formal ratification from FIFA.

And after coming off the bench against Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund in The Magpies’ last two matches, Howe admitted there is a ‘high chance’ Tonali could remain involved for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “We’ve heard the news and the speculation with the statement but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment.

“We’re in limbo at the moment waiting for that official confirmation to come through. There’s a high chance again he could be available for us. A few things have to happen before the ban is imposed.”

Newcastle are unaware of any deadline to receive confirmation of the ban, which could still come at any point before the Wolves match. But Tonali will travel with the side to Molineux this weekend and even has an outside chance of being involved in the Carabao Cup at Manchester United.

“I’ve made peace with [the ban],” Howe added. “I know we’re going to be without him and when we’re told, we’ll react.