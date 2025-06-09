Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are among the players set to leave Newcastle United at the end of the month. | Getty Images

The Premier League have published the official retained list and released for Newcastle United and the 19 other clubs following the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle United published its retained list last week, confirming the release of Jamal Lewis and the upcoming transfer of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus on June 30.

In addition, the club also confirmed that Mark Gillespie had extended his contract for another 12 months, while Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are in talks regarding potential new contracts.

Wilson and Ruddy’s contracts are set to expire on June 30, but The Magpies have claimed new deals ‘could still be agreed’.

Newcastle United retained list statement

Newcastle’s retained list published on Friday, June 6 read: “Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are set to be out of contract at the end of June, however the club has opened discussions with both players about their futures and new contracts could still be agreed.

“Jamal Lewis will depart St. James’ Park upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Meanwhile, Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus will become a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee on 30th June.

“All other first team players are retained, with an option activated to retain goalkeeper Mark Gillespie following recent contract extensions for Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth and Dan Burn.”

Wilson has scored 49 goals for Newcastle since joining from AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020. Five years on and he is the club’s third all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League behind Alan Shearer and Alexander Isak.

But the 33-year-old only started two Premier League matches last season with his last top flight goal coming over a year ago. While the club have announced that a new deal ‘could’ still be agreed with the striker, there is a significant chance he could leave as a free agent.

John Ruddy is also in a similar situation having joined Newcastle as a free agent last summer. The 37-year-old goalkeeper has been praised for his influence on the training ground but has not played a competitive game for the club since his arrival.

Premier League confirm NUFC ‘released’ list

Following the publishing of Newcastle’s retained list, the Premier League have confirmed all 20 clubs’ retained lists ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle’s ‘released list’ includes Wilson and Ruddy named as players available for ‘free transfers’ along with Lewis and the six academy players released.

However, the Premier League’s official release states: “Players who will be signified as a "free transfer" or "released" will have their contracts expire on 30 June 2025 but could still remain at that club for the 2025/26 season if a new contract is entered into, so this list should not be seen as definitive for players leaving their club.

“Please also note a player's status may have changed since the lists were submitted.”

So the Premier League have confirmed that Wilson is officially a free transfer, as things stand at least.