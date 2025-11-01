Newcastle United news: Callum Wilson could face his former side when West Ham host Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson could start against his former side on Sunday when West Ham host Newcastle United.

The Hammers are yet to win at home this season, with their last win in front of their own fans coming way back in February. In fact, the Magpies have won more recently at the London Stadium than West Ham. However, none of those stats matter when the 22 players enter the pitch on Sunday.

One of those 22 that could have a major impact on the end result is Wilson. The former Magpies man has scored just once for West Ham since joining on a free transfer in summer - but an injury to Niclas Fullkrug and their desperate need to get points on the board could offer him an opportunity to start on Sunday.

Speaking on Friday, Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that he would be without Fullkrug this weekend, stating: “Niclas Fullkrug is still out,” Espirito Santo confirmed. “We still aren't totally sure when [he will be back] but he has started already on the grass. He isn't totally with the group but we expect it will be fast.”

Wilson would be the most obvious replacement for the German international, although he has not been favoured too often by the new Hammers boss in recent weeks. Wilson is yet to start under the former Nottingham Forest and Wolves manager.

Eddie Howe praises Callum Wilson

Whilst Newcastle United will be hopeful that the curse of returning players scoring against their former clubs doesn’t haunt them this weekend, there will undoubtedly be some love for Wilson from the Magpies squad, coaching staff and supporters at the London Stadium. During his six years on Tyneside, Wilson played a crucial role in helping the survive relegation and then becoming a Champions League club and ending their seven-decade wait for silverware.

Prior to moving to Tyneside in 2020 for £20m, Wilson worked closely with Eddie Howe at Bournemouth - spearheading the Cherries’ attack during their rise to the Premier League and then in the top-flight. The pair developed a close bond whilst at the Vitality Stadium, one that continued into their respective moves to the north east with Wilson being named as part of Howe’s leadership group on Tyneside.

Speaking about the striker ahead of Sunday’s potential reunion, Howe said: “My love for Callum is as high as it could ever be. As a player and a person, what he did for me, the games he played, the goals he scored at Bournemouth and Newcastle and the attitude he played with on and off the pitch.

“The injuries he suffered and his character to fight through them, I could not respect him anymore.

“Sometimes for everybody it is best to part ways. That is the sad thing in life and football.

“You can't stay together forever but I wish him well and I am watching him and hope for the best.”

Sunday’s game kicks-off at 2pm at the London Stadium. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.