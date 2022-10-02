The Newcastle No. 9 took just 11 minutes to get back amongst the goals on his return from a hamstring injury as he tapped in Joe Willock’s header on the line.

The goal came shortly after Wilson squandered a glaring opportunity from close range, his effort clipping the right post.

With Newcastle 4-0 and a man up, Wilson was withdrawn by head coach Eddie Howe after 65 minutes.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The striker was clearly frustrated by the decision as he felt he could have had a ‘hat-trick’ in the game but understood why the call was made.

"The way the game panned out you get frustrated,” Wilson admitted. "We had a little laugh on the side about it. When you are 4-0 up and you are on the pitch and in the emotion of the game you are disappointed.

"There's goals there, I should have had a hat-trick but then when you sit and think logically about the decision you respect it. You understand the thinking behind it.”

Wilson only returned to full training last week having missed over five weeks of football following his forced withdrawal in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City in August.

"I am grateful to the manager,” he added. “He has made his decision and I stand by it. I've been back a week and it has been a long process.

"It's been a long process. I have been on the pitch a week and done all the specific work and drills.

"I feel I could have played 90 minutes but I guess they had a plan.

"It's good to be back. It's important when you do come back you can make an impact and get the three points which were much needed after our start to the season.

"We are just taking it slowly one game at a time and focusing on the performances. I am disappointed not to score more but I think today was about getting through the game and getting three points and looking forward."

Despite rail strikes, Newcastle were backed by 2,300 travelling fans at Craven Cottage as they picked up their first away win of the season.

"We're always grateful to the fans home and away,” Wilson continued. "You always want to put in a performance for those guys.

"We're thankful for them coming down. And also delighted to pick up three points and they can celebrate over the coming days.

"I hope they can get back safely as and when they can."

The win takes Newcastle up to seventh in the table with 11 points and just one defeat in their opening eight matches.

But Wilson feels the side should be higher in the table based on their performances so far.

“We have gone unbeaten but we have not got the points we feel we should have in games,” he said. "It's probably about having that clinical edge that we had at Fulham.