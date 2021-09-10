The striker was forced off against Southampton before the international break with a thigh injury – and that problem will keep him out of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Manchester United.

Newcastle are not putting a timescale on Wilson’s comeback. Wilson was troubled by hamstring problems last season following his £20million move from Bournemouth.

The club has also lost winger Ryan Fraser to an ankle injury suffered on international duty with Scotland. Fraser was pictured leaving the team hotel earlier this wear with crutches and wearing a protective boot.

“Callum won’t make the weekend,” said head coach Steve Bruce. “Unfortunately, he picked up a thigh injury a muscle strain.

"Ryan Fraser won’t make it either. He’s twisted his ankle. We don’t think it’s as bad as certainly the photographs we saw of him on crutches and in a boot. It was only precautionary.”

Wilson has scored two of Newcastle’s four Premier League games so far this season.

Asked about a timescale for Wilson’s return, Bruce said: “We’re not going to put a timescale on it. It’s really frustrating for Callum and for us. He’s got two goals in three games as well. It’s unfortunate that he’s picked up this thigh injury. We’ll just give it as long as we can.”

Joelinton or Dwight Gayle are the main contenders to lead the line in the absence of 29-year-old Wilson, who had had been carrying the injury before the Southampton game.

