Callum Wilson injury worry for Newcastle United

Callum Wilson’s facing an early-season spell on the sidelines.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 6:00 am

Wilson was forced off against Southampton last weekend with a thigh injury.

The striker – who was troubled by a series of hamstring problems last season – needed treatment early in the game, which ended 2-2. Wilson played on and scored before being withdrawn midway through the second half.

Speaking after the game, the 29-year-old said: “I had a tight quad from the 10th, 11th minute in the game. I managed to get to half-time, then just managed it myself. I felt I was going to get a chance, so I wanted to stay on and give something back to the team.”

Callum Wilson.

Asked about the injury at the time, Steve Bruce said: “He’s got a thigh injury, unfortunately.

"It's a frustration, because, unfortunately, it’s niggling away at him, which is frustrating for everybody, but we’ll see how he is in the week, and go from there.”

The winless club is yet to give a further update on Wilson ahead of the September 11 game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, there are fears that Wilson, signed from Bournemouth last summer in a £20million deal, could be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Bruce – who only signed one player, midfielder Joe Willock, this summerwas asked in July if the club had enough cover up front following the summer departure of 32-year-old Andy Carroll, whose contract expired at the end of June.

"We’ve got Allan (Saint-Maximin), Joe (Joelinton), (Miguel) Almiron,” said United’s head coach, who had to name his 25-man Premier League squad once the summer transfer window closed. “We’ve got Dwight (Gayle). We’ve got five. How many do you have in a squad of 22 outfield players?

"I’ve probably got to look at picking four goalkeepers in the squad, which is a little bit unheard of, but with the problems I’ve got there, that’s in the back of my mind at the minute.

“When everybody’s right, then I think we’ve got adequate cover up there.”

Wilson scored 12 goals last season before ending the season in the treatment room after suffering a hamstring injury in the club’s 4-2 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

