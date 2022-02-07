Callum Wilson injury bombshell at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe issues update
Callum Wilson could be months away from a comeback at Newcastle United.
Eddie Howe today issued an update on Wilson, who suffered a calf injury last month.
“There’s a time when he’s due back, but, I think, that time, as always with these types of injuries, is not absolutely clear,” said head coach Howe. “We’ll go more on how he feels than a specific time given by the physios or doctors.
"It’s been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He’s been on crutches. I think he’s come off those crutches now, and is walking normally, which is a big step.
"We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible, but when he comes back, he’s got to be fit and ready to give his best. I don’t think it’s going to be short term. Hopefully, he can make the last few games of the season, and really help us in the key moment.”