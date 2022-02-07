Callum Wilson injury bombshell at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe issues update

Eddie Howe today issued an update on Wilson, who suffered a calf injury last month.

“There’s a time when he’s due back, but, I think, that time, as always with these types of injuries, is not absolutely clear,” said head coach Howe. “We’ll go more on how he feels than a specific time given by the physios or doctors.

"It’s been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He’s been on crutches. I think he’s come off those crutches now, and is walking normally, which is a big step.

Callum Wilson is out injured.

"We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible, but when he comes back, he’s got to be fit and ready to give his best. I don’t think it’s going to be short term. Hopefully, he can make the last few games of the season, and really help us in the key moment.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Elland Road.