Callum Wilson issues Newcastle United ‘statement’

Eddie Howe’s third-placed side beat West Ham United 5-1 at the London Stadium tonight.

Wilson’s goals took his tally against the team for Newcastle and Bournemouth to 12 goals from 13 games.

And the striker told Sky Sports: “It’s tradition now. Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you’re going to score.

“Before the game everyone is talking ‘West Ham, you’re going to score today’. I’ve been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement – and show everyone I’m still here.