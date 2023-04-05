News you can trust since 1849
Callum Wilson issues Newcastle United ‘statement’

Callum Wilson says he made a “statement” with his two goals after returning to Newcastle United’s starting XI.

By Miles Starforth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 22:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 22:32 BST

Eddie Howe’s third-placed side beat West Ham United 5-1 at the London Stadium tonight.

Wilson’s goals took his tally against the team for Newcastle and Bournemouth to 12 goals from 13 games.

And the striker told Sky Sports: “It’s tradition now. Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you’re going to score.

“Before the game everyone is talking ‘West Ham, you’re going to score today’. I’ve been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement – and show everyone I’m still here.

“I feel like I’m energised again, and back in the mood for scoring.”

