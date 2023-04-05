Callum Wilson issues Newcastle United ‘statement’
Callum Wilson says he made a “statement” with his two goals after returning to Newcastle United’s starting XI.
Eddie Howe’s third-placed side beat West Ham United 5-1 at the London Stadium tonight.
Wilson’s goals took his tally against the team for Newcastle and Bournemouth to 12 goals from 13 games.
And the striker told Sky Sports: “It’s tradition now. Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you’re going to score.
“Before the game everyone is talking ‘West Ham, you’re going to score today’. I’ve been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement – and show everyone I’m still here.
“I feel like I’m energised again, and back in the mood for scoring.”