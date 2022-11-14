On Monday, the England squad reunited ahead of travelling to Qatar for the upcoming tournament. The Three Lions’ first match will be against Iran in a week’s time on November 21 (kick-off 1pm BST).

It’s Wilson’s first major tournament with England and the first time he has been called-up to the squad since 2019. The 30-year-old has scored once for his country in four caps but returned to the squad following a fine run of form at club level for Newcastle United.

Wilson contributed six goals and three assists in his 10 Premier League appearances prior to getting called-up. He is one of three Magpies players to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier also featuring.

There was also a call-up for Wilson's former Coventry team-mate James Maddison following his impressive form for Leicester City this season. Maddison has been targeted by Newcastle as a potential January signing after they failed to get a deal done over the summer.

The 25-year-old had an injury scare after being forced off for Leicester against West Ham United over the weekend but is set to be fit to travel to Qatar. Maddison has scored seven goals and grabbed four assists in 13 league appearances for The Foxes this season.

Following the pair’s arrival at St George’s Park, the England official Twitter account posted photos of Wilson and Maddison along with the caption: “Welcome back, lads.”

