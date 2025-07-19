Eddie Howe has paid tribute to Callum Wilson following his departure from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson is searching for a new club after his contract at Newcastle expired on June 30, ending a five-year stint at the club.

The striker joined Newcastle in 2020 from AFC Bournemouth for £20million, where he previously worked under Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Newcastle, Wilson scored 49 goals in 130 games, which included a career high 18-goal Premier League season to help the club qualify for the Champions League in 2022/23.

The arrival of Alexander Isak and various injury troubles saw Wilson’s role diminish as his contract ran down. Last season, he started just twice in the Premier League and was reduced largely to substitute cameos.

But his impressive 88-goal record in the Premier League and availability on a free transfer is likely to appeal to some clubs looking to bolster their attacking line this summer.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Wilson since the back end of last season while fellow newly-promoted side Burnley have also been credited with an interest while Everton, West Ham United and Manchester United have been named as potential suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, Wilson’s options are open this summer, but he will need to be offered a deal that suits him. Wilson turned down a pay-as-you-play proposal from Newcastle and would want to join a club where he would be likely to start regular matches when fit.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe praises ‘unbelievable’ Callum Wilson

Howe signed Wilson for AFC Bournemouth 11 years ago and witnessed him score 67 goals in 187 games for the club.

The pair briefly went their separate ways with Howe leaving Bournemouth and Wilson joining Newcastle but their manager-striker partnership was rekindled 18 months later when Howe was appointed as Newcastle’s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Wilson’s departure, Howe told the club website: “Unbelievable player, person, character. Can't speak highly enough of him. And I've said it many times over the years, but we miss his laugh.

“He had an infectious personality. You always knew when Callum was around because he was bubbly, joking. But he obviously knew the right time to be focused on his work.

“He's very serious about his profession and scoring goals. We wish him well, all of us connected with Newcastle.

“Hope that he goes on and scores a lot more goals. And enjoys the next stage of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, that won't be with us anymore. But he will always be in our thoughts.”

Callum Wilson issues heartfelt farewell message to NUFC

Confirming his departure from Newcastle, Wilson said in a statement: “To all you Magpies...It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.”