Callum Wilson left out of Newcastle United starting XI
Callum Wilson has been left out of the Newcastle United starting XI at Anfield tonight.
Howe’s relegation-threatened side take on Liverpool looking to upset the odds. The club is 19th in the Premier League with 10 points from 16 games. And Wilson, a booking away from a one-game ban, has been named on the bench along with Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron, who also drop out of the team.
Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden come into the starting XI. It is Hayden’s first start under Howe. Meanwhile, Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones after they tested positive for Covid-19.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Wilson, Ritchie, Hendrick, Almiron, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.
LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Jota. Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams, Pitaluga.