Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk all missed the match after registering ‘suspected positive tests’ for coronavirus.

The news came just after it was confirmed that five Premier League matches have been postponed this weekend due to the virus as it stands.

A Liverpool club statement read: “Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for COVID-19.

"The three players are now isolating. As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected.”

Despite the absentees, Liverpool were still able to name a strong starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Jota.

Following the news, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: “[We found out] this morning and yes, of course it's a blow, it's clear, but this is the situation we’re in.

Mohamed Salah (R) of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Virgil van Dijk after scoring their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on December 11, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Getting the jab doesn't make sure that people don't get [COVID-19], it just helps you through the time with no symptoms or lesser symptoms or whatever, that's why it's important.

“But of course, we're not all very happy when we got the news but that's the time for all of us and we had to react to it.”

When asked if there was a chance to postpone the match, Klopp added: “I think at one point we have to make clear what exactly the rules are but of course even with three players out of the squad we wouldn’t have asked not to play a football game.

“It's just you don't know anything about any other club. Newcastle had no idea we had cases, I think, and we have no idea if they have any cases.

“I think all this kind information we could have and we don’t have to name the players or anything like that.

"Getting that information I think that would help but for us in the moment, of course, we didn’t think about that.”

