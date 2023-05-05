Wilson admittedly had a 'dip in form' following the World Cup in Qatar. The Newcastle No. 9 went on his worst run in front of goal for the club with just one goal in 15 matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He lost his place in the England squad as a result for the March international break. During that time, Wilson travelled with the Newcastle squad to Dubai for some down-time and warm weather training.

Since then the United frontman has been the most prolific striker in the Premier League with eight goals in seven appearances with five of those coming as a substitute. The run saw Wilson break Alan Shearer's 24 year Newcastle record for most goals in a calendar month.

And when asked if missing out on an England call-up was a 'blessing in disguise' for Wilson, he told The Gazette: "Yeah, 100%. I probably needed a mental reset to be honest with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can happen when you put in a lot of effort in during the offside and at the beginning of the season to try and push for the World Cup. When you do achieve that, it's just about resetting yourself and to have to opportunity to go to Dubai, get some sun, warm-weather training and get to switch off from football for a few days."

Wilson added before bursting out laughing: "Inevitably it has worked wonders so if I ever have a dip in form again you'll probably see me flying out to Dubai!"

While Wilson is enjoying his best run of form in front of goal in the Premier League, he is still not completely satisfied given his lack of starts. Newcastle play Arsenal at St James' Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) and Wilson is not guaranteed to start despite his prolific form.

"Every player you ask will say the same thing," the 31-year-old added. "You want to walk out with the team and there's goals to be had early in games and then you can open teams up and more goals can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad