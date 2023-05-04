Newcastle United strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak go head to head – again
Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are set to go head to head off the field – after a goal-laden few weeks on the pitch.
Wilson and Isak – who have been competing to lead the line for Newcastle United this season – have been shortlisted for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for April.
The strikers scored 12 goals between them as Eddie Howe's side won six of their seven fixtures last month.
Wilson netted eight times, including a brace against Southampton at St James' Park last weekend, to beat Alan Shearer's club record of scoring seven goals in one month. The 31-year-old also created a goal for Isak against Brentford.
Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer, scored four goals, and also set up a strike for Jacob Murphy against Everton last week with a stunning run into the box at Goodison Park.
Wilson and Isak are shortlisted for the award alongside Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.
Howe must decide who starts against Arsenal at St James' Park on Sunday.
