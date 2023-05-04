News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Newcastle United strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak go head to head – again

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are set to go head to head off the field – after a goal-laden few weeks on the pitch.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 4th May 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:27 BST

Wilson and Isak – who have been competing to lead the line for Newcastle United this season – have been shortlisted for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The strikers scored 12 goals between them as Eddie Howe's side won six of their seven fixtures last month.

Most Popular

Wilson netted eight times, including a brace against Southampton at St James' Park last weekend, to beat Alan Shearer's club record of scoring seven goals in one month. The 31-year-old also created a goal for Isak against Brentford.

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer, scored four goals, and also set up a strike for Jacob Murphy against Everton last week with a stunning run into the box at Goodison Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson and Isak are shortlisted for the award alongside Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Howe must decide who starts against Arsenal at St James' Park on Sunday.

Fans can vote for their choice here.

Related topics:Callum WilsonPremier League