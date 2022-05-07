With Norwich City already down and Watford 12 points adrift with four games to play, it all comes down to which team will finish 18th and drop to the Championship.

As it stands, it looks to be a three horse race between Everton (18th), Leeds United (17th) and Burnley (16th).

Everton are two points from safety but have a game in hand on Burnley and Leeds, who are both on 34 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle player Callum Wilson is fouled by Burnley defender Nathan Collins during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite being deep in relegation trouble for the majority of the season, Newcastle find themselves 11 points clear of the drop zone with three games left to play.

On the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was asked by West Ham’s Michail Antonio to predict which side would be joining Watford and Norwich in the Championship next season.

He responded: “If I had to choose from the remaining fixtures, it looks like Leeds could be in trouble.

"We were in that position not so long ago and we managed to get ourselves out of there thankfully. I just feel with the remaining fixtures and the little bit of momentum that Everton have now got by beating Chelsea, that could be what they need to lift themselves out.

"Burnley have done tremendous to get themselves into that position that they are because they were down and out but they are the ones who are in form at the moment. I think it's Leeds who are in trouble.”

Leeds have Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford left to play this season while Burnley face Aston Villa home and away, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle on the final day.

Everton face trips to Leicester City and Watford before hosting Brentford and Crystal Palace ahead of their final day visit to Arsenal.

"I have [been relegated with Bournemouth] and it’s not nice, it’s not nice at all. It obviously impacts the whole club, it impacts yourself and everyone associated with it.

"It’s not something you want to experience as a player and you don’t want anyone else to experience it either. I just feel when you're in that position in the league, it’s difficult sometimes, you don’t want to drop down into the Championship.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.