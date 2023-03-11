For the first time since Wilson joined Newcastle, the club aren’t involved in a relegation battle as they sit at the right end of the Premier League table. But in the lower half of the table, a fascinating relegation battle is unfolding with only six points separating the bottom nine clubs.

Crystal Palace currently sit 12th on 27 points while Wilson’s former club AFC Bournemouth are at the foot of the table on 21 points after 25 matches. Surprise strugglers West Ham United currently sit 16th in the Premier League as they battle relegation as well as a Europa Conference League campaign.

And when speaking with Hammers forward Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast this week, Wilson admitted that he wanted the club to avoid the drop this season.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I personally don't want [West Ham] to go down not because I know you [Michail Antonio],” he said. “But it's more for the fact that I love scoring against West Ham and that's two, three goals a season you're taking away from me! So please stay in the league."

West Ham currently sit one point above the relegation zone with 13 games left to play. Wilson boasts an impressive scoring record against The Hammers having netted 10 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against them including in the 1-1 draw at St James’ Park last month.