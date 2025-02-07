Callum Wilson is ready to start matches for Newcastle United after two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Wilson has only started two matches since the start of 2024 with his previous start for Newcastle coming last May at Burnley. But after coming off the bench late on against Arsenal on Wednesday night, the striker could be handed his first start of the season at Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (5:45pm kick-off).

When asked for a fitness update on Wilson ahead of the game, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yes, he's fine. I think Callum is very, very confident about his body at this moment in time. I think he's gone through several things slightly differently this time around in his recovery.

“He's done a lot of work. He's trained very hard for this moment. He's got a lot of miles behind him, so he feels robust, he feels strong.

“And I think in his eyes, he feels ready to start games and impact the team and play to his full potential. So, fingers crossed, his body responds in a positive way.”

Callum Wilson ‘like a new signing’?

It’s a cliched term but Howe used it last month when referring to Sven Botman coming back after 10 months out with an ACL injury. Sporting director Paul Mitchell has also previously referenced ‘signings from within’ as a way to keep the squad fresh and rejuvenated despite a lack of actual transfer additions.

Wilson’s return gives Newcastle a big boost in an attacking sense as a quality alternative to Alexander Isak. But it will always come with the caveat of the 32-year-old staying fit and available.

Wilson returned in late 2024 after a lengthy spell on the sidelined and made four substitute appearances before suffering a hamstring injury which ruled him out for a further two months.

But if Wilson stays fit, and it’s a big if, Howe sees that as a bigger boost than any new attacking signing the club could have made during the winter window.

“Without a doubt for me [better than any attacking signing],” Howe said. If he can stay fit, he's an outstanding centre forward.

“He's got the experience that we would need in that position, the know-how of how we play, pace, strength, goal scorer.

“We wouldn't have been able to recruit anyone close to his level, I don't believe, in this window who's ready to play. The key thing is trying to keep him fit and, of course, that's what Callum wants. That's what we want.

“Fingers crossed we can make it happen. I don't necessarily think it's right for me to do that. But, of course, when any player gets injured and right on the eve of the season and so excited about what the season may hold, everyone's excited at the start of the season but you never quite know how it's going to go for you.

“To get an injury, to be out for a period of time, it's really difficult. Especially when you're not in the early stages of your career because you know as you come to your 30s that you're not sure how many seasons you're going to have at this level beyond the one you're in. So, any setback you have in that moment is, I think, even harder to take.

“I can't write the future, I can't predict what's going to happen but I'd never write Callum Wilson off.”