Callum Wilson is ready to start for Newcastle United against AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Wilson returned from a hamstring injury off the bench during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted the striker still wasn't '100% fit'.

But Wilson is ready to make his first start for Newcastle since he went off with a hamstring issue in the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund last month.

When asked if he's ready to start in the Champions League at St James' Park, Wilson responded: "Of course, I was born ready.

"I’ve worked hard to get fit and feel in a good place. If called upon, I’m 100% ready. "It's been frustrating as it is whenever you get an injury really. Watching on, we've had some great results which has been nice to see but some defeats as well." While Wilson feels ready to return to the starting line-up, he was unable to confirm whether he is actually in Eddie Howe's XI to face AC Milan.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Wilson added. "I got asked to do [the press conference on Monday] and we’ve not been through any team shape, so I wouldn’t be able to tell you."

But Wilson did admit his month on the sidelines has made him more determined to make an impact on his return to the side as he eyes his first Champions League goal.

"Yes, 100% [more determined]," he continued. "The kind of person that I am, I'm always hungry anyway and try to strive to be the best I can be, but when games of this ilk come around, they don't come around often, really, and to be able to try to help the team get to where they need to get to, you do everything you can to try to help them.