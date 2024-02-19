Newcastle United star posts emotional 'freak' injury message after nine game absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson is facing an extended spell on the sidelines for Newcastle United following a chest injury picked up against Nottingham Forest.

The injury was described as a 'strange' on by Magpies boss Eddie Howe as Wilson engaged in a tussle at the end of the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest and looked in some discomfort in the aftermath. The 31-year-old had surgery on his pectoral injury on Friday which is likely to keep him out for nine to 12 weeks.

Wilson started the campaign in promising fashion with seven goals in his first four Premier League starts. The striker also competed in the Champions League for the first time with Newcastle and was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

But a series of injury issues have derailed the striker's season as he was forced to withdrawn from the England squad in November. He has missed nine games already this season and is expected to remain sidelined until the final few matches of the campaign.

And with his hopes of making England's Euro 2024 dashed, Wilson took to Instagram to post a strong message.

"In a season that was one of my most exciting ones to date…the roller coaster that is football continues," he wrote. "Another hurdle to face & some time away from the pitch, after a freak injury whilst trying to protect the ball, to help get the 3 points over the line 😔 "Set back after set back, but the fighter in me will never give up or give in, as I continue to put my body on line for the team. Like always, I will pick myself up and go again as I have done so many times throughout my life 💪🏾 "To all the real people who have supported me this far, I will be back stronger than ever. I promise!! I couldn’t be more motivated to get back to my best self and scoring at St James’ Park. Thank you for all the lovely messages ❤️"

