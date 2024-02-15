Newcastle United co-owner posts tongue-in-cheek message following major Callum Wilson injury setback
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after picking up a pectoral injury in the dying stages of his side’s win over Nottingham Forest last weekend. The striker left the City Ground with his arm in a makeshift sling and, as per reports from the Mail, is expected to miss the majority of the rest of the season.
Wilson’s injury means Alexander Isak will be needed between now and the end of the campaign, however, he is also currently sidelined with a calf injury. As it stands, Eddie Howe currently has no fit recognized striker for the visit of Bournemouth at the weekend.
Anthony Gordon will likely be deployed through the middle with two of Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes, who is being slowly introduced to the team after a long injury lay-off, either side of him. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben cheekily asked fellow co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi if he could fill the striking berth at St James’ Park. Replying to Ghodoussi’s birthday thank you messages, Reuben wrote: ‘Happy 60th young man. Can you play upfront ?’
The Magpies opted not to sign a striker last summer whilst PSR and FFP constraints meant they were unable to sign anyone during the winter transfer window. Manchester City’s Alfie Harrison, who plays predominantly as an attacking midfielder but has yet to make a competitive appearance at senior level, was the club’s only addition during a very quiet window not only on Tyneside, but across the Premier League.