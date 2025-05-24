Callum Wilson could play his final match for Newcastle United against Everton on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crucial match at St James’ Park will decide Newcastle United’s Champions League fate. A win would confirm a top five finish and Champions League qualification while anything less would have The Magpies relying on results elsewhere.

A draw and Newcastle would need Aston Villa to draw or lose at Manchester United or Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to draw. A defeat for Newcastle would require Aston Villa to lose against Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies could be without top scorer Alexander Isak due to a groin injury. The 25-year-old missed the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal last time out and hasn’t trained through the week leading up to the Everton match.

But head coach Eddie Howe claimed the 27-goal striker has a chance of being involved on Sunday. If not, Wilson could be leading the line for Newcastle as he did last time out against Arsenal.

A difficult season for Callum Wilson at Newcastle United

Wilson has endured a tough season at Newcastle after being hit with an injury in pre-season and been limited to just two Premier League starts this campaign. The 33-year-old’s last league goal came over a year ago and his limited game time this season has left him ‘frustrated’ as his contract runs down.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast , Wilson said: “I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.”

Eddie Howe assesses Callum Wilson’s season at Newcastle

When Wilson’s comments were put to Howe, the Newcastle boss was sympathetic to the player’s situation.

“Yeah, I think I've lived every emotion that he has because obviously his injuries have a direct knock-on effect for me,” Howe said. “So, I've been in moments with Callum of high emotion where I've tried to support him emotionally. He's been an incredible player for me over many, many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn't speak highly enough of his character, of his attributes, of his ability. He's had some real hurdles to overcome and none more so than this year.

“At the start of pre-season, he had to be really strong. He's had a couple of setbacks again. He's had to be strong and have the motivation levels to be as high as they are to come back and keep coming back.

“Touchwood has managed to stay fit now for a decent period of time. He's almost gone through a pre-season while being available to play, which is very difficult for any player.

“I feel he's getting better and stronger all the time. He's probably in his best physical condition right now. So, probably the season ending for him is a sort of bad timing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Alex being fit and available, though, I think is possibly been a good thing for him. So, we haven't had to thrust him in too many games from the start, which I don't think he was necessarily ready to do. But, yes, he's just an incredible person, an incredible footballer. I've always loved working with him.”

Callum Wilson’s last game for Newcastle United

After five seasons, 127 appearances and 49 goals, Wilson could be set for his final game for Newcastle this weekend. His contract will expire at the end of June.

Although Newcastle have an extension option, it is unlikely to be triggered, leaving Wilson’s future up in the air. He will either be offered a new deal on reduced terms or leave the club on a free transfer over the summer.

But Howe would give a clear update on Wilson’s future when asked if Sunday would mark the striker’s farewell appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I don't know the answer to that,” he said. “I think with the game being such a big game and all the focus being on the result and the team performance, I think, naturally, on behalf of the football club side, it's not been about players' futures.

“It's been about trying to produce a really good team performance. And then, of course, everything will be discussed afterwards.”

Newly promoted Leeds United have been linked with a free transfer for Wilson in the summer. And with Newcastle unlikely to trigger Wilson’s extension clause, it would pave the way for the Championship winners to swoop in and offer the striker a contract.