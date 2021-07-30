The Newcastle United striker will miss the game at the Pirelli Stadium (7.45pm kick-off) with a “slight knock”. Wilson played in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin is again missing through illness, while Joelinton returns to the starting XI against the League One club after recovering from a thigh injury.

Freddie Woodman – who could start the season in goal with No.1 Martin Dubravka out through injury and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19 – will be between the posts, while Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar also start the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Graeme Jones – who was on Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team at Euro 2020 – is back with the club after a short post-tournament break.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Murphy, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Fraser, Joelinton. Subs: Gillespie, Langley, Clark, M Longstaff, Lascelles, Gayle, Lewis, Watts, Allan, Young, White.

Callum Wilson at the Keepmoat Stadium.