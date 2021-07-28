Steve Bruce reveals goalkeeping plan for Newcastle United as Freddie Woodman pushes for Premier League debut

Bruce faces being without No.1 Martin Dubravka and second-choice goalkeeper Karl Darlow for the start of the new Premier League season.

Dubravka has had foot surgery, while Darlow is recovering after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Woodman – who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City – saw a proposed loan move to Bournemouth put on hold earlier this month after Dubravka suffered his injury, and the 24-year-old could start the new Premier League season between the posts.

"I understand, and we all agree that with Freddie it's best to keep playing him, because he's played for two years,” said head coach Bruce. “He was close to going to Bournemouth on loan. This was before Dubravka had his problem, and then before Karl Darlow has had his. Mine is I've got to protect the club.

"Maybe in a week, 10 days, we'll see how Martin is, see how Karl is. But I can't take the risk yet, that's for sure. No chance."

Bruce, mindful of the time it’s taken for some of his other players to recover from Covid-19, could name Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman and Gillespie in his 25-man Premier League squad.

Freddie Woodman playing for Swansea City last season.

"I might have to register four goalkeepers,” said Bruce.

