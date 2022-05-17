The Magpies’ striker hadn’t started a match since December 27 when he was forced off with a serious calf injury against Manchester United that would keep him out for the best part of four months.

But Monday night's 2-0 win over Arsenal saw Wilson lead the side out as captain and play a key role in securing the three points at St James’s Park.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (R) watches as Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson receives treatment during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He almost got on the end of Joelinton’s cross that was turned in by Arsenal defender Ben White and came close to scoring a goal of the season contender with a looping half-volley from distance that bounced just wide of the right post.

But in the midst of Wilson’s impressive return to the side, he also suffered a heavy knock to his mouth which visibly loosened his front tooth out of place.

The 30-year-old had a tissue in his mouth for parts of the game to stop the blood before going for emergency dental work to fix the issue after the game.

And on Tuesday, shared a picture on Instagram of him smiling along with the caption: “For all those concerned, my tooth is back where it belongs!”

Wilson remains Newcastle’s top scorer for the season with six goals to his name going into the final match of the season at Burnley on Sunday (4pm kick-off).

But Bruno Guimaraes’ goal against Arsenal takes his tally to five for the season, level with Allan Saint-Maximin and just one behind Wilson.

