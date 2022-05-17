The statue, designed by Northumberland artist Tom Maley, is a tribute to Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer and was erected in the shadows of St James's Park on Barrack Road back in 2016.

Shearer had been critical of Newcastle's former owner Mike Ashley which also saw ‘Shearer’s Bar’ renamed ‘NINE’ in 2013. But in a series of fan pleasing moves from Newcastle's new owners, Shearer’s Bar has now returned and the statue now stands proudly alongside Sir Bobby Robson’s statue outside the club’s iconic ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Shearer's statue is now outside St James's Park alongside Sir Bobby Robson's.

The statue move was made the morning after Newcastle wrapped up their 2021-22 Premier League season at St James’s Park with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Ahead of the match, a vacant plinth could be seen fenced off waiting for the statue to be placed upon it.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe welcomed the move which is sure to be popular with supporters.

“I’ve made this very clear previously – we have to celebrate our history,” Howe said.

“Important people in our history have to be given the respect their efforts in the past demand. Everything he achieved with the club is unquestioned, and it’s the respect he rightly got.

Shearer statue alongside Sir Bobby Robson.

"The statue has moved now on club land. That’s so important. I think it’s a symbolic gesture. Now we’re together again, we celebrate everything he achieved.”

Newcastle fans will have to wait until pre-season to enjoy a matchday with Shearer’s statue in its new position as Howe’s side look to end a memorable season on a high at Burnley this weekend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

The old Shearer's statue location.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.