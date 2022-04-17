St James’s Park erupted when the ball hit the back of the net on Friday night as Wood netted his second goal in black and white colours.

Wood joined United in the January window after Newcastle learned the full extent of Callum Wilson’s calf-injury - one that he is still on the road to recovery from.

And Wilson has revealed his delight that the New Zealand international converted his spot-kick against Wolves, believing he put in a ‘man of the match’ display:

Chris Wood scoring for Newcastle United against Wolves (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Woody was man of the match the other night in my eyes, great performance.” Wilson said on the Footballers Football Podcast.

“I feel the disallowed goal gave him confidence in the game and even though it didn’t count, you know what it’s like when you score and [see the ball] hit the back of the net, you have that roar and moment of celebration - it just takes your game and confidence to another level and that happened for him.

“He won the penalty and rightly took it himself, we haven’t had a penalty since I got injured so there’s not been the situation where anyone has had to pick up the ball and take some ownership.

“Fair play to him for doing that, sometimes it takes big balls to do that in a situation like that.

“I was wondering who would step up and take it and yeah he put it in the back of the net, great penalty, and we got the three points.

Fellow co-host Michail Antonio then tried to get the striker to admit that Wood is now Newcastle’s designated penalty taker, something Wilson was having none of:

“Listen, I know you’re trying to get me to say something and then it’s written in the press ‘Callum said this…Callum said that…’ Whatever I say will end up in a newspaper or something!” Newcastle’s No.9 joked.

“Woody has took a penalty in my absence and when I’m back, I’m guessing I’ll rightly take my [spot] as penalty [taker] back.