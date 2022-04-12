Both players have had to endure extended spells on the sidelines with Trippier missing the last eight Premier League matches due to a broken metatarsal while Wilson has missed 12 games with a torn calf muscle.

They have since returned to light training and are expected to take part in full training with the view of returning to competitive action by the end of the month.

Trippier and Wilson have each encountered set-backs on their respective roads to recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier gestures during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 8, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

When Wilson suffered his calf injury against Manchester United back in December, the initial prognosis was that he would be out for around two months – now he’s approaching four months out.

Trippier’s recovery has gone slightly more smoothly given the nature of his injury but a recent scan revealed that his foot was still ‘not totally healed’ which has prevented Newcastle pushing him back into full training as quickly as they would have hoped.

When will Wilson and Trippier play for Newcastle again?

Head coach Eddie Howe remains reasonably confident both players will be back playing for Newcastle with games to spare this season, but there remains no set date for either.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with Joelinton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The duo will sit out Sunday’s match at home to Leicester City (2:15pm kick-off) while the Crystal Palace match next Wednesday – the match that was previously reported as a potential return date – could also come just too soon.

But the trip to Norwich City on April 23 and home match against Liverpool on April 30 are more realistic targets should their rehabilitation continue as planned.

What are the players saying?

On his injury, Trippier told Sky Sports ahead of the 1-0 win over Wolves on Friday: “The injury is coming [along] well. I was a bit gutted the way it happened, I started at Newcastle well but these things happen in football.

“It's about being positive and helping my team-mates in this tough stage of the season.”

And Wilson provided the following update on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: "I'm still on track, it's just moving slower than I'd like. Obviously, there is a rush but I'm also not going to rush the process.

"I've got to trust the process, not rush it. When my body is ready to return it will do.

"Whether that's three or four weeks or five to six weeks or less than that, I don't know to be honest. It was obviously a significant injury and it's taken its time.

"I'll be back soon I think. I'm aiming, I can't say too much, but I'm aiming for a return this month I think, albeit towards the end of the month. That's got to be the plan really.”

What impact have the injuries had on Newcastle’s season?

Despite losing two of their most important and influential players for a large chunk of the season, Newcastle have coped impeccably.

The eight matches without Trippier have seen the Magpies pick up 13 points out of a possible 24 to move 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

And their turnaround without top-scorer Wilson is even more impressive as they climbed up from 19th in the table by picking up 23 points in the 12 games he missed.

The concern when Wilson and Trippier were initially injured was understandable given Newcastle’s lack of squad depth. At one stage, Dwight Gayle was United’s only fit and available striker before the £25million signing of Chris Wood helped somewhat fill the Wilson-shaped hole in the starting 11.

With just two goals in 12 appearances, Wood has only gone a small way to replacing Wilson’s goals. But his presence leading the line has helped bring out the best in his teammates as the side quickly climbed out of serious relegation trouble.

Trippier has also been a big miss though Howe did have a couple of suitable options to come into the side in the England international’s place.

Javier Manquillo picking up an injury at the same time as Trippier saw Emil Krafth handed the opportunity to step up to the plate.

While Krafth’s defensive awareness may sometimes be called into question, his work-rate and athleticism certainly can't be as he has been a lively and largely dependable presence down the right flank over the past two months.

The seamless way players who were previously cast aside by the previous manager have been able to slot into the side and perform is a testament to Howe and the ethos he has helped build within the squad since his arrival.

Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar – two players who were underused and under-performed under Steve Bruce – are now key players in Howe’s side and the only two outfield players to have started all eight of Newcastle’s wins this season.

The manner in which new signings Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes have been effectively introduced to the side must also be lauded.

An ideal return time

Wilson and Trippier will undoubtedly improve Newcastle’s starting line-up providing they return fully-fit and ready to play.

But Newcastle have managed an unfortunate situation almost perfectly as Howe has never looked for excuses and just got on with his business without two of his key players.

And the results have kept coming, meaning the pair will be returning to an ideal playing environment. The pressure on them to be rushed back and deliver after months on the sidelines has been alleviated by the Magpies’ encouraging position in the table.

They won’t be travelling to Norwich or hosting a ridiculously in form Liverpool side in the thick of a relegation battle and needing to win.

The team have momentum behind them but with the luxury of playing it smart with Trippier and Wilson with Premier League safety almost secure.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.