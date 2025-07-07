Callum Wilson has left Newcastle United on a free transfer after five seasons at St James’ Park.

During his time as a Newcastle United player, Wilson scored 49 goals in all competitions, with 47 of those strikes coming in the Premier League. After netting on debut against West Ham back in September 2020, Wilson will leave behind a legacy of goalscoring, one that few players have been able to match on Tyneside in the Premier League era.

Newcastle United announced Wilson’s departure with a message from the striker which read: ‘To all you Magpies...It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

‘Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

‘I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

‘All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.’

Despite injury issues plaguing his final few seasons on Tyneside, Wilson will leave a big hole in the squad to fill. As part of the club’s leadership group, the 33-year-old was a big figure behind-the-scenes and has evidently left his mark on a couple of his teammates.

Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman and Alan Shearer react to Callum Wilson’s departure

Following the news confirming Wilson’s exit, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman took to Instagram to share their thoughts. Gordon posted a story of pictures with him and Wilson sharing a pitch with the caption: ‘Honestly one of the best and most inspiring people I’ve met. Elite mentality and teammate. I’m gunna miss you brother. Good luck with whatever comes next ♥’.

The sentiment was shared by Botman who wrote: ‘One of the purest persons I ever met, a true friend for life. See you soo broskii good luck in your next chapter’.

Wilson’s 47 league goals for Newcastle United puts him third on their all-time Premier League top goalscorers charts. Only Alexander Isak (54) and Alan Shearer (147) have netted more times in the Premier League for the Magpies than Wilson.

After initially being handed the number 13 shirt, Wilson was made Newcastle United’s number nine ahead of the 2021/22 season - a campaign he would score eight times in as the Magpies survived relegation with ease following Eddie Howe’s appointment as manager. For many people, Wilson was Newcastle’s best number nine since the retirement of Alan Shearer.

Many players have worn the famous shirt since Shearer, but few have scored goals with such regularity as Wilson. Of course, Shearer also took to social media following the announcement of Wilson’s departure, posting on X: ‘Well done Callum and good luck going forward 🙏🙋‍♂️🖤🤍’

Wilson has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.