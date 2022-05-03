Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has said Wilson is ‘edging closer’ and remains hopeful of seeing him back in action before the end of the 2021-22 campaign with just three games remaining.

Fortunately, United have effectively secured Premier League survival and have little to play for going into the final few games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with Joelinton during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on December 04, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As a result, Wilson, who remains Newcastle’s top scorer this season with six goals to his name, will not be rushed back into the side.

But the striker has posted a positive, albeit cryptic, update via his Instagram account.

Wilson posted a highlight reel video showing all six of his goals from this season accompanied by a ‘fully charged’ and ‘hourglass timer’ emoji – suggesting he is nearing a return.

The end of April – which was previously listed as a provisional return date for Wilson – has now been and gone with the striker yet to return to full training with the first team squad.

But he is set to step things up this month with the final home match against Arsenal on May 16 a realistic return target. Newcastle are set to face title-chasing Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) though it may come just slightly too soon for the 30-year-old given his long spell on the sidelines.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.