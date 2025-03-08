Callum Wilson started his first Premier League match of the season last time out against Liverpool in Alexander Isak’s absence.

Isak was suffering with a groin issue before returning to the starting line-up against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup last Sunday. But there is some doubt surrounding the striker heading into Monday’s match at West Ham United after he was forced off in the closing stages of the Brighton defeat.

Isak has trained this week and was described as ‘fine’ by Magpies head coach Eddie Howe ahead of the trip to the London Stadium.

“Alex is fine,” Howe said. “Sunday when he came off he was feeling a bit fatigued towards the end of the game, some tightness in his body. So we withdrew him. He has trained every day and he’s good.”

On whether Isak could start against West Ham, Howe added: “Fingers crossed, yeah. As I said, if he is fit, he will play because that is the best way to get him in the best physical condition for future games.

“Footballers are finely tuned athletes and when they are ready to play they have to play. You have to give them that opportunity. Fingers crossed Alex will be fine.

“I understand the intense sort of speculation and spotlight on him but the best thing we can do is just relax and let him play his football.”

Callum Wilson’s impressive record against West Ham United

While Howe was keen to clear up any doubt surrounding Isak’s fitness, Wilson would be Newcastle’s striker alternative given Anthony Gordon is currently banned. The 33-year-old has 12 goals in 12 Premier League starts against West Ham and scored on his Newcastle debut at the London Stadium back in 2020.

When asked whether Wilson’s impressive record against The Hammers could put him in contention to start only his second league match since May 2024, Howe was quick to play things down.

“I don’t think I would pick a team based purely on that,” he said. “Yes, I have been aware previously and I know when I am picking teams, you sort of get a gut feel when it is a close call between two players, you might look at something like that and think ‘well, I’m going to go, that just tips it his way for this game.’

“But really, more importantly for me, you look at how the current form the player is in, what form and condition he is in, rather than the historic data. That would be the swaying factor for me.”

So Wilson will only start at West Ham if Isak is unavailable for the match. Despite Wilson’s impressive scoring record against The Hammers, the form metrics weigh heavily in Isak’s favour given he has scored 22 goals already for Newcastle this season while Wilson is still getting back up to speed following a lengthy injury absence.

Four players ruled out for Newcastle United at West Ham

Newcastle will already be without Anthony Gordon due to suspension and Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury as Howe prepares to make changes to his squad heading into a monumental week for the club. After the crucial Premier League trip to the London Stadium, The Magpies then prepare to return to the capital to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).