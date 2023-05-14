Wilson is the first Newcastle player to score 17 Premier League goals in a season since Alan Shearer netted 22 during the 2003-04 campaign. The 31-year-old striker’s two goals from the penalty spot saw The Magpies bounce back from Luke Ayling’s early opener to lead 2-1 heading into the closing stages.

But there would be another twist in the tale as Leeds defender Rasmus Kristensen drew the hosts level in the closing stages with a heavily deflected effort from the edge of the box.

The draw keeps Newcastle third in the Premier League but allows both Manchester United and Liverpool to close the gap in the battle for Champions League qualification.

And for Wilson, there was one overriding feeling at full-time despite another two goals as he said: “Frustration really. I think we conceded the first goal which is something we tried not to do.

“That happens in football and you’ve got to react and we showed good character to get back into the game then go in front of it. Then probably frustrated not to see it out, to be honest.

“It was always going to be that kind of atmosphere and the first goal gave them a platform in the game and gave them something to hold onto. We showed good character to compose ourselves in that atmosphere and in the end we’re disappointed not to get a third goal or to see out the three points.”

A big turning point in the game came just before the half-hour mark as Leeds were awarded a penalty and a golden opportunity to double their lead. But Nick Pope saved Patrick Bamford’s spot kick and just a few minutes later, Wilson drew The Magpies level from the penalty spot.

“Popey is a top goalkeeper and he’s a game changer for us,” Wilson added. “It gave us a platform to build on and that lifeline and we went and did that but unfortunately we couldn’t hold onto it for him.

“We were the better team all game but unfortunately the better team didn’t win.”

Wilson has now converted nine out of nine penalties since joining Newcastle in 2020. Only Peter Beardsley has scored more penalties with a 100% record (14) for Newcastle in the Premier League.

The England international also became the first Newcastle player to score two penalties away from home in the top flight since Beardsley at Wimbledon in February 1994. Scoring two penalties in a hostile Elland Road atmosphere required plenty of composure from Wilson.

But the Magpies No. 9 gave a typically confident response to how he dealt with the perceived pressure.

“Pressure is for tyres isn’t it?” Wilson smirked. “As a striker you’re always practicing your finishing from inside the box whether it’s 12 yards, 18 yards and if you do your preparation right you can step up in those moments.

