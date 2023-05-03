News you can trust since 1849
Callum Wilson’s savage five-word response to what Spurs players did after Newcastle United loss

Callum Wilson has responded to the Tottenham Hotspur players’ decision to refund supporters following the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United last month.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle became the second fastest team to go 5-0 up in a Premier League match as Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak each scored twice with Joelinton also finding the net inside the opening 21 minutes against Spurs at St James’ Park.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back in the second half before Wilson came off the bench and completed the rout which ultimately cost acting head coach Cristian Stellini his job at the club. Spurs released a series of statements following the defeat, including one from the players offering to refund travelling supporters the price of their ticket for the match at St James’.

A statement released by Tottenham read: “As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn’t good enough.

Most Popular

“We know words aren’t enough in situations like this, but believe us, a defeat like this hurts. We appreciate your support home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together - and only together - can we move things forward.”

The following week, on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson was asked whether he would offer to refund fans tickets if Newcastle ever found themselves 5-0 down as Spurs did. West Ham United forward Michail Antonio claimed he would while Wilson’s response was significantly more confident.

“We wouldn’t go 5-0 down!” Wilson replied before bursting out laughing.

