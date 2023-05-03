Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over a struggling Chelsea side on Tuesday night, but it may have come at a cost ahead of the Newcastle match. Defender Gabriel Magalhães was forced off in the closing stages of the match after picking up a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Gabriel recovers in time for the match at St James’ Park remains to be seen, but one player unlikely to recover in time is William Saliba. The centre-back has been struggling since mid-March with a lower-back injury and risks being out for the remainder of the season.

Following the win over Chelsea, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Gabriel: “I don’t know, he had to leave [the pitch], he wasn’t comfortable at all. It’s pretty strange from Gabi because he’s a big fighter.”

When asked about Saliba, Arteta told Sky Sports: “I don’t know either.”

This could be a big blow for Arsenal as they now risk travelling to a free-scoring Newcastle side without their two first-choice centre-backs. Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without club captain Jamaal Lascelles for the match due to a calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Saint-Maximin is also closing in on a return for The Magpies after declaring himself ‘back’ on social media.